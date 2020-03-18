One of Hollywood's most famous couples is helping feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively said Monday they're donating $1 million to two organizations to help older adults and low-income families -- Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Those groups, said statements posted to Reynolds and Lively's Twitter accounts, have been "brutally impacted" by Covid-19.

"Take care of your bodies and hearts," Reynolds' statement said. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Lively added: "Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up -- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."

Ever on brand, Reynolds, known for playing wise-cracking superhero Deadpool, among other roles, ended with a jab at actor Hugh Jackman, with whom he has been engaged in a long (but fun-spirited) social media feud.

"Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-[single tear emoji]-Hugh," he wrote.

In her own statement, Lively, too, cracked a joke.

"Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."