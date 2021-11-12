TORONTO -- An infectious disease expert says that provinces and territories should roll back their decisions to allow full stadiums for sporting events and concerts in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases across Canada.

Toronto-based infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness spoke on CTV News Channel on Friday about the trajectory of COVID-19 infections in Canada, calling the rise in cases “worrisome.”

“I don’t think we are going to see gigantic growth, I don’t think we have lockdowns coming at us,” Furness said, adding that the trend seems to be “local explosions” at schools, factories and religious gatherings, especially in Ontario.

“It’s concerning because they’re happening more and Delta is more virulent than its predecessor, so we’re seeing that, but we’re not seeing uncontrolled growth that would call for drastic things, so I think that is the upside,” he said.

COVID-19 cases rose across the country 11 per cent in the last week, something attributed to cooler weather and the easing of restrictions according to chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, who spoke at a Public Health Agency of Canada update Friday.

In light of that increase, Furness said “now is the time to be very clear” the reopenings should be paused, and in particular the allowance of full stadiums, which he said are a clear vector for transmission.

“I don’t see how it couldn’t be, when you have that many people and a proof of vaccination certificate that is easy to forge in Microsoft Office, we have a problem,” he said of full stadium risks.

Furness said the reality of stadium events, with long lines for bathrooms, close contact and human traffic congestion paired with very little ventilation or filtration is what makes them a risk.

Furness said he doesn’t believe that “draconian” measures are needed but that Canada needs to be smart in the coming months – “and full stadiums, frankly, is dumb and not what we should be doing.”