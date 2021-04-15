TORONTO -- Apple is trying to find out if their devices can tell if you have COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses such as the flu.

Partnering with Seattle Flu Study and the University of Washington, Apple is hoping to find out if Apple Watches and iPhones can detect early signs and symptoms of flus and coronaviruses.

Apple Watches can track movements, exercise and heart rate throughout the day, and the newest series can even detect blood oxygen levels and features an ECG app so users can monitor heart health.

People who participate in the study will be provided with an Apple Watch, free COVID-19 testing at the beginning of the study and for any respiratory illnesses throughout. Participants will have to fill out surveys on the Apple Research app on their iPhone each week, and they will have to wear their Apple Watch day and night.

If participants fall ill during the study they will be provided with an at-home nasal swab for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases and asked to track extra health information with their Apple Watch.

The study is open to people aged 22 and over who live in the Seattle area who own an iPhone 6s or above.

This isn’t Apple’s first foray into the world of medical research. They collected data from people who menstruate and use the health app to track their cycles and symptoms.