Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID-19 policies
Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound that added to public anger at anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes.
The boy died at a hospital in Lanzhou of carbon monoxide poisoning blamed on a gas leak. His father accused health workers who were enforcing the closure of the compound of refusing to help and trying to stop him as he rushed his son to the hospital.
The father's account on social media prompted angry comments about the human cost of the ruling Communist Party's "Zero COVID" strategy that has confined families to cramped apartments for weeks at a time to fight outbreaks.
The quarantine system "is to protect life and health, not to confront those who need to be rescued with obstacles!" said a post on the popular Sina Weibo social media service.
The ruling party is sticking to "Zero COVID" at a time when other governments are easing anti-virus controls. That has kept China's infection numbers relatively low but disrupts business and travel.
Residents of many parts of the Xinjiang region in the northwest were barred from leaving their homes in August and September. People in Urumqi and other cities who said they had run out of food and medicine posted appeals for help on social media.
Public frustration has boiled over into fights with police and health workers in some places.
The Lanzhou city government expressed "deep sorrow and regret" for the boy's death in a statement and blamed "weak emergency response." It said public employees who were found to have responded poorly would be "dealt with seriously."
The boy's father said he tried to call an ambulance after his son collapsed Monday after a possible gas leak at home. The father wrote that he asked health workers at the compound gate for help but they told him to ask someone else and asked him to show a negative virus test. The father wrote that he wound up taking his son by taxi to a hospital, where doctors failed to revive him.
A city government statement on its social media account said investigators found an employee at a neighborhood checkpoint told the father to call the emergency number when he asked for help.
Lanzhou Mayor Zhang Weiwen visited the neighborhood Thursday and promised to "open up the `last mile' for the masses to seek medical treatment," the government newspaper Lanzhou Daily reported.
The government promised to "deeply learn from the painful lessons of this accident," the newspaper said.
The public, companies and foreign investors are watching for signs the ruling party might ease restrictions that are weighing on the economy and make travel into and out of China cumbersome.
The ruling party newspaper People's Daily tried last month to dispel hopes for a quick easing, saying "Zero COVID" was working and citing health experts who said it had to stay in place.
Despite that, stock prices of Chinese companies jumped in Hong Kong on Tuesday after a rumor circulated on social media that a "reopening committee" might be created to look at easing restrictions. Prices fell after the government failed to confirm the rumor.
On Friday, share prices in Hong Kong jumped again after an official newspaper said the health ministry wants to make anti-virus measures less costly and a city with the world's biggest iPhone factory promised to ease restrictions.
Health experts and economists say "Zero COVID" is likely to stay in place possibly through most of 2023, due partly to the need to vaccinate millions of elderly people before Beijing can consider relaxing requirements that people who come into China must be quarantined for a week or more.
This week, access to an industrial zone in the central city of Zhengzhou that is home to the biggest factory assembling Apple Inc.'s iPhones was suspended following infections.
The National Health Commission said this week the country needs to control outbreaks "with the minimum scale affected and the shortest time and lowest cost possible," according to the Global Times, published by the ruling party newspaper People's Daily.
That is meant to "correct mistakes from overly strict measures that have caused damage to people's properties and lives," the Global Times reported late Thursday.
Among other changes, train passengers bound for Beijing from the southern region of Guangxi, near Hong Kong, no longer need to submit nucleic test results, the newspaper said.
The ruling party responded to complaints about the high cost of "Zero COVID" by switching earlier this year to a strategy that isolates buildings or neighborhoods instead of entire cities after cases found.
Still, after outbreaks in Shanghai in March, most of the city's 25 million people were confined to their homes for two months. More recently, families have been confined at home for weeks at a time following outbreaks.
On Monday, visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving the park as part of virus testing the city said extended to some 439,000 people. The city health agency said the guests all tested negative.
In Zhengzhou, a city of 12.5 million people in Henan province, authorities said Thursday restrictions were being eased while the government tries to spot and isolate new cases.
On Wednesday, access to an industrial zone adjacent to the Zhengzhou airport was suspended for one week following outbreaks.
Thousands of employees who assemble Apple's iPhone 14 at a factory there operated by Foxconn Technology Group left last month following complaints coworkers who fell ill didn't receive medical help. The company later said it had imposed "closed loop management," an official term for employees living at their workplaces and having no outside contact.
Foxconn said the Zhengzhou factory was operating but the company and Apple haven't responded to questions about how production and shipments might be affected.
Authorities are focused on "restoring order to production and life" and will "strive to end this round of the epidemic as soon as possible," said the Zhengzhou city government's deputy secretary-general, Li Huifang, at a news conference, according to The Paper, a Shanghai news outlet.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
War fallout, energy scramble and science warnings: What to look out for during COP27 next week
The devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make up some of the discussion points for the COP27 summit, which runs from Nov. 6-18.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We'll be loud and proud': Ontario education workers hold mass walkout as many schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
-
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
World
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Khan in stable condition after shooting
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
-
Iran marks 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country's morality police.
-
North Korea, South Korea both scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength.
-
Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought
Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.
-
Pope Francis slams 'childlike' whims of powerful that start wars
With Russia's war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders Friday in calling for the world's great religions work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must counter the "childlike" whims of the powerful to make war.
-
Germany debates climate protests amid warning on 2030 goal
German officials urged environmental activists to engage in 'constructive' protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as a panel of government-appointed experts warned the country risks missing its climate targets for 2030.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
-
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
-
Ottawa police investigating allegations of officers leaking info to 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's interim police chief confirmed Thursday his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Health
-
Pfizer study says updated COVID-19 boosters rev up protection
Pfizer's updated COVID-19 booster significantly revved up adults' virus-fighting antibodies, the company said Friday, releasing early findings from a rigorous study of the new shots.
-
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
-
Independent lab finds 'troubling' levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
Entertainment
-
Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.
-
From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
With a robust library of proprietary and commercially minded films and characters, Netlifx is leaning into another important pillar of the movie business: sequels.
-
Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.
Business
-
Lowe's to sell Canadian business, including RONA stores, to private equity firm
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is selling its Canadian retail business to New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$400 million plus a performance-based deferred consideration.
-
Small businesses welcome Ottawa's promised action on credit card fees
Small business advocates say the government's mention of credit card transaction fees in Thursday's fall economic statement is a positive step, but won't help businesses deal with rising costs in the short term.
-
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Lifestyle
-
Cape Breton supercentenarian receives more than 1,500 cards for 110th birthday
A campaign to give a Cape Breton woman 110 cards for her 110th birthday has been more than successful.
-
Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?
Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, wants to turn the blue check verification system on Twitter into a revenue source for the company he paid $44 billion to purchase.
-
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Sports
-
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
-
Verlander gets elusive World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to grit out the World Series win that long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a go-ahead home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
-
Vancouver, BC Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup
The CFL has announced that the BC Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at BC Place in Vancouver.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.