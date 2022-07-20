Questions raised about value of random COVID-19 tests for travellers
Questions raised about value of random COVID-19 tests for travellers
Infectious disease experts are at odds over how valuable it is to randomly test travellers arriving in Canada for COVID-19, as the federal government relaunched its mandatory testing program.
The government put a pause on random testing at airports in June as long customs delays caused chaos at Canada's airports, but relaunched the program on Tuesday at four major airports: Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal.
Randomly selected air travellers at those airports must now report to off-site locations to be tested for COVID-19 or pick up a self-swab kit.
Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, has called the tests an "early warning system" for new variants of COVID-19 as they enter Canada.
The government has issued several contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to companies across the country to administer the program.
Infectious disease physician Dr. Zain Chagla says there are more efficient ways to watch for variants that don't inconvenience travellers and don't contribute to airport delays, such as testing the wastewater at the airport.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
From waiting overnight at a passport office to missing their international flight to visit an ill relative, things have been a nightmare for one family from Woodstock, Ont.
'Dog days of summer': Heat warnings continue in Ontario, Quebec
Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
As fires ease in southern Europe, blaze hits Greek capital
Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day Wednesday, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight.
Five things to know about the turbine controversy between Canada and Ukraine
The federal government has found itself defending what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an absolutely unacceptable decision in recent weeks — to grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions.
Canada
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
'Dog days of summer': Heat warnings continue in Ontario, Quebec
Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of Ontario and Quebec Wednesday as temperatures could reach the high 30s, and potentially 40s, with the humidity.
-
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first time
In May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June
Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
World
-
UN slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday.
-
U.K. Conservatives picking final 2 in race to replace Boris Johnson
Britain's Conservative Party will choose two finalists on Wednesday in the contest to replace Boris Johnson, as the divisive, unrepentant leader makes his final appearance in Parliament as prime minister.
-
Italy's prime minister sets conditions to remain in office
Italian Premier Mario Draghi said spontaneous displays of support for his government were 'unprecedented and impossible to ignore' as he weighed Wednesday whether to rescind his resignation offer.
-
U.S. government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law
Federal prosecutors accused former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Tuesday of willfully ignoring a congressional subpoena in open defiance of the U.S. government.
-
Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as both consider U.S. presidential runs
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former U.S. President Donald Trump. The two will hold duelling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington.
-
Unpopular Sri Lankan PM elected president, risking new turmoil
Sri Lankan lawmakers elected the unpopular prime minister as their new president Wednesday, a choice that risked reigniting turmoil in the South Asian nation reeling from economic collapse.
Politics
-
Five things to know about the turbine controversy between Canada and Ukraine
The federal government has found itself defending what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an absolutely unacceptable decision in recent weeks — to grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rips Hockey Canada leadership over sex assault fund
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau understands the public's frustration and disgust with Hockey Canada. He shares many of those same feelings. Trudeau ripped the federation's leadership Tuesday in the wake of revelations that it maintains a fund meant to deal with sexual abuse claims.
-
Roman Baber asks Conservative members to give him second look, not just mark him second
Roman Baber is asking Conservative party members to give him a second look — not just think of him as their second choice. The former Ontario legislator released a policy document Wednesday highlighting the promises he's made around themes including democracy and natural resources.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Eerie abandoned passenger plane sits on floor of Red Sea
Coming across this unexpected shape on the seabed is enough to take your breath away -- so it's a good job you'd probably have a tankful of breaths strapped to your back.
-
'Probably going to be a new species': Ancient shark fossil found in Manitoba museum's storage after nearly 50 years
A potentially new species of ancient shark may have been discovered at the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden, Man. However the fossil has been in the museum’s possession for nearly 50 years.
-
100 million-year-old dinosaur footprints found at restaurant in China
Dinosaur footprints dating back 100 million years have been discovered in southwestern China after a sharp-eyed diner spotted them in a restaurant's outdoor courtyard.
Entertainment
-
Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations
Tenille Townes is returning to her spot as a front-runner at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter from Grande Prairie, Alta. emerged the leading contender with nominations in seven categories this year.
-
Sesame Place apologizes after character appears to ignore Black girls in viral video
Sesame Place, a 'Sesame Street' themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is apologizing after a video shows a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade on Saturday.
-
From travel woes to inflation, music festivals face most unpredictable summer yet
In recent weeks, festival leaders have convened through texts and phone conversations to share the hurdles of running a successful event in 2022. They've talked about rising costs tied to inflation, supply issues for stage equipment and a shortage of experienced workers.
Business
-
EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff
The European Union's head office on Wednesday proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15 per cent over the coming months as the bloc braced for a possible full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies that could add a big chill to the upcoming winter.
-
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can't be reached
The union representing more than 700 WestJet employees at airports in Calgary and Vancouver says they have voted to support a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
-
Putin warns EU that gas supplies could keep dwindling
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday it is the West's own fault that the flow of Russian natural gas to European customers has dwindled and warned that it could continue ebbing.
Lifestyle
-
How to keep your dog and other pets cool in the heat
In the United Kingdom, where temperatures hit a record high on Tuesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the British Veterinary Association recommend making sure your dog, cat or other pet has adequate shade during hot weather.
-
'Dancing brings people together': Bhangra dancer brings joy, hope and positivity tour to Atlantic Canada
A Bhangra dancer from the Yukon has brought his cross-country tour aimed at bringing joy, hope and positivity to Atlantic Canada.
-
Canadian couple entertain and educate neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Sports
-
Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.
-
Barcelona's deal for Lewandowski could surpass US$50 million
Barcelona said Tuesday the fee to acquire striker Robert Lewandowski could reach 50 million euros (US$50.2 million).
-
Raphinha scores on pre-season debut as Barca crush Inter Miami
Barcelona's new signing Raphinha shone with a goal and two assists in his pre-season debut as the Spanish giants thrashed Inter Miami 6-0 in their U.S. tour on Tuesday.
Autos
-
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
-
How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage
Automotive chip order times remain long around the world, but brokers are focusing on China, which has become ground zero for a crunch that the rest of the industry is gradually moving beyond.