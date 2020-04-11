Quebec has seen another spike in the number of deaths in the province and now has 289 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Premier Francois Legault says the province also has 12,292 confirmed cases and 778 people are hospitalized -- 211 in intensive care.

Legault is also resassuring Quebecers that he won't reopen schools and daycares without public health's blessing.

There were strong reactions from parents and teachers' unions after Legault suggested Friday those institutions -- closed by the government until May 4 -- could reopen ahead of that date as Quebec looks at ways to restart the economy.