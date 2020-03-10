TORONTO -- A plane carrying Canadian passengers from the coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship has landed at CFB Trenton for quarantine.

The Canadian government chartered a jet to repatriate the cruise customers from California, where the ship docked on Monday.

The Grand Princess had been held off the California coast since Wednesday (let’s do date, rather than day of week) because of evidence that it was the breeding ground for more than 20 infections tied to a previous voyage, according to The Associated Press.

About 1,100 Princess crew members, 19 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The Canadian government said in a statement that passengers would be screened for symptoms before boarding the chartered plane.

“If they exhibit symptoms, they will not be permitted to board and will instead be further assessed to determine next steps,” the statement read.

The Canadian passengers now in Trenton face a 14-day quarantine before they can return home.

“Protecting the health of all citizens is our priority, and we are bringing Canadians home because of the number of cases on the Grand Princess,” said Health Minister Patty Hajdu in a statement.

Another Princess Cruises ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Japan last month because of the virus.

The Diamond Princess, carrying around 3,700 people, became the site of the largest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China with more than 600 confirmed cases of the virus. Passengers were under quarantine on the vessel in Yokohama since early February.

Of the 256 Canadian passengers on board that ship, 48 tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to local hospitals in Japan for further treatment.

The 129 Canadian passengers evacuated by the government were transported by bus to Cornwall’s NAV Centre, a large hotel and conference centre, for a second 14-day quarantine.

