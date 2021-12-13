Public health system stretched 'dangerously thin': Tam
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 4:04AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 13, 2021 12:00PM EST
Canada’s public health system is stretched “dangerously thin” and action is needed now to remedy systemic issues inflamed by an enduring pandemic, the country’s top doctor says.
In a new report detailing how Canada can better prepare for future health challenges, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says consistent funding, improved data systems and a bolstered public health workforce are needed to ensure that “our post-pandemic future is different than our pre-pandemic past.”
This is a breaking news story, more details to come…
