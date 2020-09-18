OTTAWA -- The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada Tina Namiesniowski is stepping down.

A replacement will be announced next week, the agency has confirmed.

In an email to staff on Friday Namiesniowski said she is in need of a break, citing the whirlwind nearly 10 months since the agency first picked up word of what then was a cluster of cases of a respiratory illness in Wuhan, China.

More coming.