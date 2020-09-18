Public Health Agency of Canada President stepping down
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 3:36PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada Tina Namiesniowski is stepping down.
A replacement will be announced next week, the agency has confirmed.
In an email to staff on Friday Namiesniowski said she is in need of a break, citing the whirlwind nearly 10 months since the agency first picked up word of what then was a cluster of cases of a respiratory illness in Wuhan, China.
More coming.
