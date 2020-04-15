TORONTO -- Some provinces are showing signs that Canada's battle against COVID-19 may be taking a turn for the better, but health officials and experts aren't ready to celebrate.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a press conference on Wednesday that there is "cautious optimism" that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing with cases in the country now doubling every 10 days or so, compared to every three days in late March.

But Tam warned it's too soon to ease physical distancing measures, and doing so would "be like making our way down the mountain in the darkness."

Despite Canada's curve growing more slowly than other countries', the national curve doesn't provide a full picture of the pandemic -- there are provincial differences.

Ontario, Quebec and B.C., where three-quarters of the Canadian population live, have approximately 87 per cent of the country's confirmed coronavirus cases. Further underscoring the distinctions, B.C. has one of the lowest mortality rates.

Testing approach, available resources, transparency, hospitalizations, intensive care patients and deaths are all factors that can make one province more susceptible to a surge in case numbers than another.

POSITIVE SIGNS IN SOME PROVINCES, CURVE REBOUNDS IN OTHERS

New Brunswick on Tuesday reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in four days, but the province's chief medical officer cautioned the risks to public health remain.

"We are moving in the right direction, but we have not reached our destination," Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a news conference. "We must maintain our resolve. We cannot let up even for a minute."

Newfoundland and Labrador also reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 16 new recoveries. However, officials warn the province's aging population creates particular risks.

Premier Dwight Ball has noted his province has the highest proportion of seniors in the country, and rates of hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions for COVID-19 are higher among those aged 55 and older.

These factors are common throughout Atlantic Canada, where the four provinces rank highest in the country for seniors per capita, making a jump in COVID-19 cases possible.

Manitoba health officials also announced no new cases of COVID-19 with 99 people having recovered, leaving only 142 active cases in the province.

Cynthia Carr, a Winnipeg-based epidemiologist with two decades of experience interpreting and developing protocols for gathering and analyzing health data, said a decrease in cases doesn't mean Canadians can stop physical distancing measures.

"Those numbers are only going down because we are doing the right thing. Hopefully these measures can decrease over time, but not yet," Carr said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca. "It looks like good news, but from an epidemiological perspective, it's not enough data points to say for sure if we are on a downward trend."

Last week, Alberta and B.C. showed signs that public health measures were starting to work in "flattening the curve" and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Daily case numbers have since remained relatively low for B.C., though cases have spiked again in Alberta.

Alberta health officials reported 138 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday -- the province's highest day-to-day increase since the pandemic began.

According to Carr's studies, only 5.8 per cent of Canada's tests are coming back positive. Because of this, she says it is "always" more important for Canadians to look at the mortality rate and the number of ICU patients than the daily case count to understand the curve.

"Our mortality rate should go down not up over time because we are putting in protective measures for the vulnerable population and we are putting more resources into testing to prevent the spread -- not just confirm that those who are very sick have the infection," she said.

TESTING REMAINS AN ISSUE

There continues to be a lack of widespread standard testing guidelines across the country, with some provinces testing broadly and others testing based on a stricter criteria that includes travel history and symptoms.

Alberta is testing at one of the highest rates in the world at nearly 1,500 per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 910. Ontario has the lowest testing rate of any province, sending roughly 3,500 tests a day to its labs even though they can accommodate up to 13,000 tests.

Colin Furness, who researches epidemiology at the University of Toronto, says provinces need to broaden their testing criteria to get the outbreak under control and not doing so "is a mistake."

"We don't know anything about the asymptomatic population because we're not testing them. I would love to see random testing across any province to get a sense of how much community spread is going on that we haven't even detected," Furness said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca.

Despite Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience having received federal approval for production and distribution of a device it claims can produce COVID-19 test results in less than an hour, Furness is concerned about its accuracy.

"Health Canada went ahead and approved it but we haven't seen data on its accuracy. There's two kind of mistakes a test can make -- it can fail to notice you're sick if you are and it can also say you’re sick when you’re not," Furness said.

"If it tells you you're sick and you're not, that's a nuisance. But if it fails to tell you you’re sick and you are, then that's a public health threat," he added.

While some provinces are seeing their curves being flatten, Furness said their case numbers can easily go back up.

"No new cases is good news because that means there's no new serious cases," he said. "[But] if there's birthday parties, funerals and sports games going on without notice and spread is happening in the background we could have another spike in a few weeks from now without any idea why or where they come from."

OUTBREAKS IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES

Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday said that nearly half of Canada's COVID-19 deaths are nursing and retirement home patients, and even with more safeguards in place, she says more deaths in these settings are likely.

Quebec and Ontario have been hit hardest and continue to see surges in the number of infections due in part to growing outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Ontario has reported 93 outbreaks in long-term care homes and 27 at hospitals. In Quebec, half the province's 435 deaths had occurred in seniors homes as of Tuesday with 90 per cent of all deaths being people over 70.

Carr says ensuring better protections for those living in long-term care homes may "prevent the opportunity for a second wave."

"Our highest risk group is our vulnerable, older population, particularly those in long-term care facilities… We need to turn resources there to focus on what needs to be done for ongoing wellbeing of that population so they are more resilient to these kinds of outbreaks," Carr said.

Despite low daily case numbers, B.C. health officials say a number of community outbreaks are continuing to spread in nursing homes which may increase its count in the coming days.

A total of 165 residents and 124 staff have been infected with the novel coronavirus at living facilities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

"When we look at data over time, we expect numbers to go up and down, but our ultimate goal in controlling a pandemic is to increase the number of days between cases doubling," Carr said. "The more days we can go without any cases at all, the longer it should be before cases double again."

INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES MAY IMPACT CURVE

Carr says Canada's northern Indigenous communities are considered "the most vulnerable" if COVID-19 begins to spread because of their remoteness.

"Our Indigenous communities are at highest risk because they have different access to healthcare, they need to leave the community often to get healthcare and there's many people living with chronic conditions," she said.

So far, the territories have kept infections to a minimum with eight confirmed cases in Yukon, five in the Northwest Territories and none in Nunavut.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that the federal government is spending $130 million to help communities in the North withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr said it may only be a matter of time before those numbers increase.

"Nunavut has a highly spread out population and because of the cold weather, people tend to stay inside and are less likely to get together because the infrastructure isn't there," Carr said. She added that a combination of lack of healthcare, overcrowded housing and challenges accessing healthy food if Canada's supply chain is disrupted would create spikes in Indigenous case numbers.

