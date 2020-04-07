TORONTO -- Some Canadians are propping open their mail boxes in an effort to do more to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the mail carriers who are still on the job amid the pandemic.

London, Ont. resident Melanie Edwards, whose husband Shawn Edwards is a letter carrier with Canada Post, took to Facebook on to share a photo of her mail box propped open by a stick.

"Hey guys my hubby is out delivering mail still. He told me some people are propping mail boxes open with sticks so mail people don't have to touch the mailbox," read the post. "If everyone could find a way to do this that would be great to help keep all the mail men and women safe! Spread the word."

Melanie Edwards said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca that she and Shawn worry about him contracting the virus while out on the job.

"It's always in the back of our minds that, as much as we're being isolated, we're still not 100 per cent safe… There's always a chance he could be bringing it into the house," Melanie said.

"When my husband told me that a couple people have done this for him already… I immediately went out and did it to our mail box and put it on Facebook for other people to know about it," she added.

According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus responsible for causing COVID-19 can live on cardboard for approximately 24 hours. The study reported that the lifespan of COVID-19 on paper varies for a few hours or up to several days. The novel coronavirus was able to live on a copper surface for up to four hours after being applied and up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) warns that products shipped within or from outside Canada could be contaminated but says the risk of being infected from touching the mail is low. The CDC also claims the U.S. has not seen any cases of COVID-19 associated with imported goods but says surface transmission is a possibility.

Shawn Edwards, who has been working at Canada Post for about two years, told CTVNews.ca that he has seen an increase in propped open mail boxes on his route over the last couple weeks and even more so since his wife posted about it.

"It does feel safer, but it's more of a nice thing of the community coming together to help out," Shawn said. "We understand it is a weather-dependent courtesy, but it's nice to see everyone doing a little bit to help."

Last week, the union representing Canada Post employees asked Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

Shawn said that even though there is only a small percentage of mail boxes on his route being left open, he says it does feel safer than disinfecting them.

Shawn said his depot has also introduced new sanitizing protocols to ensure the safety of its employees including the cleaning of keys, vehicles, and mail carts. However, he says this has "only ramped up in the last 4 to 5 working days."

Melanie said, since posting about her open mail box, she has seen other people taking to social media to share their own pictures to spread the word.

"It's great to see something go viral over helping other people," Melanie said. "It's nice to see so much support."

However, Melanie said that she has also seen some backlash. Some Facebook users pointed out that while the move better protects Canada Post employees, they said it doesn't do enough for its customers.

Canada Post announced in March that it will be reducing hours of service and no longer allowing people to sign for packages at their front doors to ensure the safety of employees and customers amid the pandemic.

"People are relying on the postal system to keep the economy going and getting vital goods to their homes," CUPW president Jan Simpson said in a news release. "They need to know whether their mail is safe. It’s critical we do all we can, and we will stay vigilant as the situation develops each day."