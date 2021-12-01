WHITEHORSE -- Yukon's government is lifting some health restrictions this weekend as the spread of COVID-19 slows in the territory.

Premier Sandy Silver said Wednesday that as of Dec. 4, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for faith-based gatherings, sports for those under 18, or to access personal services such as a haircut.

Silver said businesses can still decide to require proof of vaccination.

Indoor organized gatherings will no longer be limited to 25 people but will be capped at 50 per cent of designated capacity.

The territory has 61 active cases, bringing the total to 1,519 with five new cases.

The premier said he could not speculate on when the territory will lift its state of emergency imposed last month during a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott says officials are keeping an eye on other provinces and territories as they deal with the Omicron variant of concern.

“It does appear to be more transmissible,” she said about the new variant. “We will watch how it competes with the Delta variant and if it becomes the dominant variant.”

The territory has also opened registration to allow children to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and Elliott reiterated that the vaccine is safe.

“We know that children have experienced collateral harms from the pandemic,” she said, listing isolation and reduced access to friends and school. “Vaccinating children ages five years and older can help keep them safely in school, and help them participate in sports, playdates and other activities.”

Elliott said children's vaccination appointments are fully booked to Dec. 17.

Dr. Katherine Smart, the president of the Canadian Medical Association and a Whitehorse pediatrician, told the news conference that vaccination will make life easier for children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.