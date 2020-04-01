TORONTO -- In his first public statement since he emerged from self-isolation, Prince Charles shared a video message of support for those impacted by the novel coronavirus.

In a video shared Wednesday by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales addressed those who have lost loved ones to the virus or are in self-isolation themselves.

The prince was speaking as a patron of Age UK, a charity that helps disadvantaged seniors.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he said.

Charles also spoke of his own diagnosis, describing his symptoms as “relatively mild.”

The prince noted that despite the difficulties facing communities, and particularly the elderly, there were “wonderful” examples of people coming together across the U.K. to help and care for each other. He also praised the medical professionals, shop workers and other essential workers fighting the pandemic on the frontlines.

“None of us can say when this will end, but end it will,” he said. “Until it does, let us try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

The 71-year-old prince went into self-isolation last week after he tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative.