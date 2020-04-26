Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Prime Minister Trudeau taking cautious approach to economic recovery plans
Dutch students sail home from Caribbean after virus thwarts return flight
China seizes over 89 million shoddy face masks
'We're going out!': Spanish kids reclaim streets after weeks indoors
California heat wave draws outdoor crowds despite stay-at-home order
Boris Johnson's return to work announced as some nations inch toward reopening
India's Modi warns against complacency versus virus
Wage subsidy program to help fund faith as congregations face COVID-19 crunch
WHO warns against 'immunity passports' as a ticket out of lockdown
Many operating rooms are empty as patients wait in pain after surgeries cancelled
After a week of zero cases, New Brunswick reopens parks and beaches
A 9-year-old B.C. boy is feeding health-care workers healthy snacks
'A bunch of yahoos,' Ford says of people protesting COVID-19 emergency measures