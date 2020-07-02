IQALUIT -- Nunavut is reporting what may be its first case of COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, says there is a presumptive infection of a worker at the Mary River Mine, 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet.

He says the person recently travelled to Nunavut for the job and is isolating from co-workers and doing well.

All known contacts have also been placed under isolation.

The government says no Nunavut residents have worked at the mine since March, and its operations will continue.

Health Minister George Hickes says employees at the mine have not had any contact with community members.

"There is no need for Nunavummiut to worry about the spread of COVID-19 in relation to this case," he said in a release Thursday.

"We wish this individual a quick recovery. Please remember that we all have a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and now is the time to stay vigilant with our public health measures."

Nunavut reported what was thought to be the territory's first case of COVID-19 in Pond Inlet in late April, but it later turned out to be a false positive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020