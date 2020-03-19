Preschool teacher hosts online story time for her students while schools closed
CTVNews.ca Digital Content Editor Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:08AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 11:17AM EDT
TORONTO -- A preschool teacher still felt like she had to be present for her students even though they're stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Erika Chambers, who owns and teaches at Erika's Fairy Wood school in Gorey, Ireland, hosted an online story time and posted it on Facebook.
She performed The Gruffalo, the famous story written by Julia Donaldson, with the help of some adorable props and a background.
Chambers says she plans on hosting online story time regularly while schools are closed.
She also hopes to entertain kids from all over the planet, not just her own pupils, while the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.
