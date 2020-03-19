TORONTO -- A preschool teacher still felt like she had to be present for her students even though they're stuck at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Erika Chambers, who owns and teaches at Erika's Fairy Wood school in Gorey, Ireland, hosted an online story time and posted it on Facebook.

She performed The Gruffalo, the famous story written by Julia Donaldson, with the help of some adorable props and a background.

Chambers says she plans on hosting online story time regularly while schools are closed.

She also hopes to entertain kids from all over the planet, not just her own pupils, while the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.