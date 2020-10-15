TORONTO -- Did you test positive for COVID-19 but never received the unique code to enter into the COVID-19 exposure notification app? We want to hear from you.

Users of the app who test positive for COVID-19 are supposed to receive a one-time code, referred to as a key, from their health authority that they can enter into the app. When the key is entered, the app notifies other users who may have come in close contact with that person for at least 15 minutes.

If you tested positive for the virus but never received this code to enter into the app, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, along with your name, location and contact information.

