Positive test but no code to enter into COVID Alert exposure app? We want to hear from you
The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The app tracks the locations of phones relative to other phones, and notifies users if they have been in proximity to another app user who has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
TORONTO -- Did you test positive for COVID-19 but never received the unique code to enter into the COVID-19 exposure notification app? We want to hear from you.
Users of the app who test positive for COVID-19 are supposed to receive a one-time code, referred to as a key, from their health authority that they can enter into the app. When the key is entered, the app notifies other users who may have come in close contact with that person for at least 15 minutes.
If you tested positive for the virus but never received this code to enter into the app, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, along with your name, location and contact information.
