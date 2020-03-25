MONTREAL -- What started out as a welfare check for police in California, turned into a shopping trip to help a 95-year-old man during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday, officers with the San Diego Police Department can be seen picking up groceries for the man identified as Mr. Teo.

Officers also collected Chinese takeout for the widower and delivered the food to his house.

A gesture that “started as a welfare check and ended with spirits being raised for all,” the San Diego police department said in the Facebook post.​ “This is how we win.”