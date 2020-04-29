OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the promised $9-billion suite of measures aimed at helping students during the COVID-19 pandemic will be enacted “as quickly as possible,” though negotiations with opposition parties to expedite the bill are ongoing.

During his daily address from Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he’s next heading to Parliament Hill where MPs are meeting to hold the fourth in-person session.

There, it’s expected MPs will study and potentially expedite the passage of a new bill to enact the new student supports in the third piece of emergency legislation since the pandemic began.

“Since we introduced this plan, we’ve been working with the opposition parties on legislation that will get this help to young people as quickly as possible. I’ll be heading to Parliament shortly, where we will introduce a bill to put the Canada Emergency Student Benefit in place,” Trudeau said.

Titled “An Act respecting Canada emergency student benefits,” Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough is the sponsor of the bill.

A fraction of MPs proportional to each party’s standings were already set to meet in-person in West Block on Wednesday, as part of the special all-party committee on COVID-19. The MPs on Parliament Hill for that special meeting will then convene a formal House sitting to consider the legislation Wednesday afternoon.

On April 22, Trudeau announced that students and recent graduates who have seen their education and job prospects hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will soon be able to claim a new Canada Emergency Student Benefit. The benefit will see eligible postsecondary students receive $1,250 a month from May to August. For those who have a disability, or are taking care of someone else, that amount increases to $1,750 monthly.

College and university students who are currently in school, planning to start in September, or who graduated in December 2019 are eligible. As well, working students earning less than $1,000 per month can apply.

In addition, the government has committed to create an additional 76,000 jobs in sectors that need help or are on the front line; is spending millions on extending scholarships, grants, and fellowships as well as doubling the Canada Student Grant program; and is launching a new Canada Student Service Grant of up to $5,000 for fall tuition for young people who volunteer in the COVID-19 fight this summer.

Negotiations have been underway between the Liberals and opposition parties since they were provided with an advance copy of the proposed legislation under embargo. The government needs unanimous consent to fast-track this latest aid bill through all stages, but the political appetite remains to be seen.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer flagged that he has some concerns with the programs as proposed. That includes whether they offer enough of an incentive for students to work this summer and whether there are enough options to pair young people with jobs relevant to their skills or studies.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has questioned the way the new Canada Emergency Student Benefit is structured and the timeline for it to come into effect, saying that “another complicated system is not what students need.”

“It makes no sense that a parent that has to take care of their children can apply for the CERB and get $2,000, but a parent that is also a student will only get between $1,250 and $1,750. Feeding your kids costs the same,” he said last week when the aid package was announced.

In order for the new student supports to come into effect, senators will need to also study and pass the bill. The Senate is not scheduled to sit today, but it is expected to reconvene before the end of the week.