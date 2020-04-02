OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will once again address Canadians from Rideau Cottage Thursday morning, where he’s expected to speak about any update to the federal government’s COVID-19 efforts.

There is another parliamentary recall on the horizon, as front line workers await the promise of mass orders of personal protective equipment and medical supplies, and laid off Canadians contemplate how to make ends meet while waiting on emergency financial assistance.

The prime minister is also set to speak with the provincial and territorial premiers on Thursday, when it’s possible the possibility of enacting the federal Emergencies Act will be discussed.

Trudeau had also indicated early in the week that the military was readying itself to join the federal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that, while the federal government had not yet received a formal request from a province or territory for the military’s intervention, they are ready to respond should they be asked to deploy.

For those who can work, and are doing so from home, Thursday likely marks the tail end of their third week watching the virus spread and wondering how long the public health measures to curtail the pandemic will be in place.

Expect Trudeau to once again emphasize the importance of staying home as much as possible, especially for those who have recently returned to Canada and are mandated to do so under the Quarantine Act.

As of Thursday morning there are 9,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 111 people have died, and 1,540 people have recovered from the virus.