OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to provide an update on some aspects of the federal government’s COVID-19 response plans on Friday, including the status of military members assisting in long-term care homes, and the requirements for Canadians who are travelling by air.

As of mid-April, trained teams of Canadian Armed Forces personnel have been deployed to some hard-hit long-term care homes in Quebec and Ontario, where major outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred. There are currently more than 1,000 members deployed, and discussions have been ongoing as to how long their mission will continue, or evolve.

The deployment into these homes sparked two damning reports into the conditions inside some of these facilities, prompting outrage and disgust from political leaders and the families who have loved ones living in these care homes.

In Canada, 82 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths are linked to outbreaks in seniors’ homes. More than two dozen military members tested positive after spending time inside one of these facilities.

The extra help inside long-term care homes is just one aspect of what the military is calling “Operation LASER.” Canadian Rangers have also been deployed to communities across Canada to help with on-the-ground COVID-19 efforts.

The prime minister is also expected to have something to say about the requirements for Canadian travellers who are flying. Around the same time that the military were sent into seniors’ homes, the government decided to require all air passengers to wear non-medical masks or a face covering that goes over their mouth and nose, or risk being denied boarding.

Trudeau is also likely to face questions about new footage that has emerged showing RCMP officers punching and tackling an Alberta First Nations chief as they arrested him over an expired vehicle registration.