OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking to Canadians at 11 a.m. EDT from outside of Rideau Cottage where he’ll discuss the latest measures the federal government is taking in the ongoing pandemic response.

It’s possible he’ll also have a date to announce for when Parliament will resume for its second emergency session to pass a multi-billion-dollar expansion to COVID-19 financial assistance measures.

As of Monday evening, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said that the Liberals had provided a draft copy of the proposed legislation to the opposition parties. Expected to be the central focus of the legislation is allowing for the expanded wage subsidy which the government has called the largest economic program in Canadian history.

Monday was the first day Canadians could apply for the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and more than 788,000 people applied. An additional 178,000 filed for employment insurance, meaning nearly one million Canadians applied for federal financial help on April 6 alone.

A total of 3.67 million Canadians have applied for these benefits since March 15.

Trudeau said Monday that the federal government will soon introduce new measures to make emergency benefits accessible for Canadians who don’t currently qualify such as contract workers and students.

Continuing to describe the current international efforts to procure medical supplies as a “Wild West,” the government is anticipating more shipments from essential protective gear to arrive from abroad this week, but more is also set to roll off of domestic manufacturing lines after Trudeau called on businesses to retool their production lines to aid in an effort to build a made-in-Canada stockpile.