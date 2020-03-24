OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking to the latest federal response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic, in advance of a historic emergency recall of the House of Commons to pass urgent financial aid.

The only item on the agenda at today’s rare special recall is a bill from Finance Minister Bill Morneau, titled the “COVID-19 Emergency Response Act.”

The legislation contains the amendments needed to enact the promised $82 billion response package, which includes $27 billion in financial aid for Canadians and $55 billion in economic stimulus and tax deferral measures for businesses.

The final text was still being negotiated late Monday night, with the Liberals appearing to back away from wording that the opposition decried as an attempt to get parliamentarians to sign a blank cheque amid a global pandemic.

A draft copy of the bill — leaked to various news outlets after being provided to opposition MPs under embargo — sparked outrage over a proposal to grant the federal government sweeping powers to spend money, borrow, and change taxes without parliamentary approval through to Dec. 31, 2021.

If unchanged, this would allow money to flow without MPs scrutinizing it for a period of time considerably extended beyond current estimates of when Canadian society may return to some sense of normalcy, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The broad spending and taxing power portion of the bill aside, MPs from all parties travelled to Ottawa—most from nearby though others were flown in on a government plane— ready to present a unified effort to pass urgently needed economic assistance measures for Canadians during an unprecedented and uncertain time.

Parties had agreed to a plan to have around 32 members in the House on Tuesday, when the bill will be fast-tracked through all stages and expected to be sent to the Senate by day’s end. There will be 14 Liberals, 11 Conservatives, three members apiece of the Bloc Quebecois and NDP, and one Green MP. Each MP will be seated the recommended distance from each other within the chamber.

Expect Trudeau to face questions about this legislation when he speaks from Rideau Cottage at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

It’s possible Trudeau could have more to say about enacting the Emergencies Act, after hosting a call with the premiers on Monday night. All provinces and territories have declared some form of public health crisis or state of emergency and questions continue to circulate as to whether the local efforts are enough to crack down on those not following the requested physical distancing measures or whether it’s time the federal government intervene with extremely broad and restrictive powers.

Stronger measures have been on the table, and could come either through the Emergencies Act or through the Quarantine Act, limiting Canadians’ ability to move freely.

As of Tuesday morning there are 2,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

Debate on emergency bill

The bill, according to the draft version obtained by CTV News, also includes key legislative changes aimed at directly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Spelling out how much more money each province is getting to beef up their preparedness efforts

Creating a 16-week window where eligible Canadian workers can be absent from work on account of the novel coronavirus

Enacting a new “Public Health Events of National Concern Payments Act” which would grant the finance minister the ability to spend “all money required to do anything, including making payments to provinces and territories,” in relation to public health events of national concern

Providing the finance minister a range of new powers related to procuring, loaning to, merging, selling, winding-up or dissolving corporations; and

Allowing for, on the authorization of the health minister, the ability to “make, construct, use and sell a patented invention to the extent necessary to respond to the public health emergency”

The House and Senate were both suspended to limit the spread of the virus and were not set to resume until the week of April 20, though now it's likely to stand adjourned for longer once these measures pass, unless the government makes a declaration under the Emergencies Act, which requires parliamentary approval.

The Senate will then reconvene on Wednesday with a similarly limited roster of senators and staff to scrutinize and pass the bill, and the final step -- a royal assent ceremony -- is expected that day.