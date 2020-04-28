OTTAWA -- Federal health officials will release updated national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada today at 12 p.m. ET, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s daily pandemic address.

The new projections on the respiratory virus’ spread and potential death toll come just over two weeks after the first round of federal modelling released by Health Canada detailed the overall best- and worst-case scenarios, varying on the degree of actions taken by governments and Canadians.

That data showed that peak of cases in Canada may come in late spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer. Already, some provinces appear to be in their peaks or potentially even coming down the other side of their curve with few to no new cases being uncovered in some regions.

The federal projections and modelling released on April 9 had estimated that, under the current public health measures, up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead, though the range of deaths depend on the level of containment efforts.

With some provinces beginning to plan and execute their gradual loosening of restrictions the updated national picture of the pandemic may help further inform the national guidelines Trudeau is working on with the premiers.

The estimates may also shed further light on the question of “are we there yet?” as Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday. “Not quite… though we are getting closer all the time,” she said.

Also on the docket today, Trudeau is scheduled to attend the first virtual meeting of the all-party special committee on COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning there are 49,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,766 people have died from the novel coronavirus to date.