OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update on the federal government’s COVID-19 response plans this morning, and it is expected to include new information about the ongoing procurement efforts to secure enough adequate personal protective equipment.

Throughout the pandemic Canada’s attempts to procure essential supplies has been a struggle, with the national tracker from Public Services and Procurement Canada continuing to show that just a fraction of what has been ordered has actually arrived.

Over the last two months the federal government has been providing incremental updates on the stockpiling underway and contract-signing with Canadian manufacturers that have retooled to mass produce life-saving medical supplies.

As of Tuesday morning there are more than 91,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Canada-wide, though just over a third of those are active cases. More than 7,300 people in Canada have died as a result of contracting the virus.