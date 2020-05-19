OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resuming his regular updates on the COVID-19 situation in Canada and the measures the federal government is taking, later this morning.

After two days without a press conference in front of his residence, the prime minister is expected to provide an update on the federal business loan program. The government has been offering companies government-guaranteed loans of up to $40,000 to cover the costs of keeping their enterprise afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

A month ago, the federal government expanded the eligibility criteria for the program, called the Canada Emergency Business Account. The program is targeted at small- and medium-sized businesses, and as expanded, companies who paid between $20,000 and $1.5 million in total payroll in 2019 are eligible to receive a loan.

If the business can repay the balance of the loan by the end of 2022, up to $10,000 will be forgiven.

The prime minister is also poised to provide an update on the push to procure much-needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Over the last two months the federal government has faced consistent questioning about a shortage of personal protective equipment including face masks, and new supports were given to Canadian manufacturers to pivot their production lines to making such gear, from ventilators and test kits to face shields and medical gowns.

Across the country restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are continuing to ease, and in Ontario and British Columbia on Tuesday, businesses are slowly being allowed to reopen under new guidelines.