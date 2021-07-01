OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be receiving a dose of Moderna for his second COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, according to his office.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was scheduled to receive her second shot on Thursday afternoon.

Both received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a downtown Ottawa pharmacy on April 23.

The Prime Minister’s Office would not confirm where the pair would be receiving their shots.

In June, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that people who received a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

With the push now well underway to get second doses into arms as quickly as possible, nearly 35 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

In a recent COVID-19 address, Trudeau emphasized the importance of everyone who received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine going back for their second shot.

“It's not something you can do half way. Just like by now everybody knows the mask that goes over your nose and mouth, we all have to get that second shot once we've gotten our first,” Trudeau said.

On Tuesday, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said that with a cumulative total of 68 million doses arriving by the end of July, Canada is on track to exceed its target of fully vaccinating all eligible Canadians by the end of September.