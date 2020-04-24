OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to use his daily address to elaborate on the promised rent assistance program for businesses.

First unveiled last week with few details, the federal government is collaborating with the provinces and territories to launch a Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program. It is meant to help small businesses cover their rents for April, May, and June.

The program will provide loans, including some forgivable loans, to commercial property owners who are then to either lower or forgo the rent for small businesses during these months.

With May rent coming due in a week, time is of the essence for many small- and medium-sized businesses who have been unable to operate under the public health restrictions and have been without any substantial income for at least a month. Some landlords have already issued eviction notices for businesses that didn't pay in April.

“There’s a bunch of desperate businesses out there that have seen their business income ground to zero or near zero, and yet the bills continue to pile up,” said Canadian Federation of Independent Business President Dan Kelley in an interview on CTV News Channel Friday morning.

He said, even with the wage subsidy application opening up on Monday and the ability for some businesses to access government-backed loans, rent is a “giant” expense and many businesses aren’t able or interested in going deep into debt while waiting out the pandemic which, so far, has no end in sight. Any relief on rent will be a welcome measure, Kelly said.

The federal NDP have also been pushing for rent relief for weeks, saying the help is needed immediately.

“We are on the cliff right now, with half of businesses unable to pay their rent,” said NDP critic for Small Business Gord Johns in a statement. "If people aren’t making any revenue how can they pay rent? It’s not the landlords’ fault either, they also have bills to pay. The onus needs to be on the government to step in and help before people have to permanently close their businesses."

Trudeau is set to speak with premiers later on Friday, when it’s likely another yet-to-be-articulated joint federal and provincial plan to top-up the salaries of some front-line workers will be discussed.

Also promised last week, talks have been continuing on the fine print, as many of these essential staff continue to work, waiting and wondering when this measure will come to fruition.

What’s known so far is that in collaboration with the provinces and territories, wages are going to be boosted for essential workers who are making less than $2,500 a month.

Details on which staff will be deemed essential and would be eligible for this new funding is still being worked out, but the federal government estimates it could help “several million workers.”

This new temporary top-up will be distributed through a transfer to the provinces, with the cost shared, and intended to keep as many of these workers on the job as possible.

Quebec and British Columbia have already implemented direct wage support programs for low-income workers in essential service sectors.