OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce this morning that the federal government will be offering cities an advanced transfer of infrastructure funding to help cover COVID-19-prompted budget shortfalls.

Expected to total more than $2 billion, the federal dollars were initially earmarked to go to municipalities in the fall, but the government will be passing along the funding early as many cities have seen their revenues dry up at the same time the cost of responding to the ongoing pandemic continues to mount.

This comes after the Federation of Canadian Municipalities said in April that cities were facing serious financial pressures, and were asking for up to $15 billion in assistance. Cities have said that with transit ridership and parking fares down considerably and new costs arising to address the pandemic such as providing staff protective equipment, they’re looking at layoffs or tax increases to help make ends meet.

The prime minister is set to announce the further terms and eligibility requirements for this new funding at Monday morning’s Rideau Cottage press conference.

The leader of the most populous city in Canada — Toronto Mayor John Tory — has already said that it won’t be enough to significantly help municipalities stay out of the red. In Toronto’s case, the city is estimating a $1.5 billion loss in revenue by the end of the year due to the novel coronavirus.

“We need to have new money to make up for the fact that we lost a lot of money we didn’t expect to lose,” Tory told CP24 on Monday morning. “I’m not trying to diminish what they are doing today, which will help a bit. But we need a lot more help. They know that. It is crucial to the proper economic recovery of this country that cities should be healthy and not in a situation of financial instability.”

In addition to the infrastructure funding, Trudeau is set to also address the weekend announcement of millions in marketing dollars to promote Canadian destinations as summer vacation alternatives.

With travel restrictions still in place, Canadian towns and cities that typically welcome tourists from around the world are facing the reality of a much quieter summer season, so the federal government is looking to help the tourism industry refocus on attracting Canadians.

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer and CP24