OTTAWA -- As another critical week in Canada’s efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve begins, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update on the federal government’s next steps.

Entering the fourth week of physical distancing and shutdown of non-essential workplaces, health officials say they will be watching closely the number of new cases being reported to get a sense of whether or not the measures in place are proving effective at slowing the virus’ spread.

With more information about the number of cases coming in from across the country, the federal government says it’s working on ways to present more concrete modelling and science-based predictions in the coming days.

Shipments of essential medical supplies are also set to continue arriving in Canada, as domestic production ramps up.

Over the weekend Trudeau indicated that with the New Canadian Emergency Response Benefit applications opening on Monday, more direct help would be coming soon for students who don’t qualify. He also put a call out for volunteers to help Health Canada with data collection, case tracking and contact tracing.

Expecting to return to Parliament Hill in the coming days to pass the expanded wage subsidy program, the government has written to Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota to get advice on what would be a historic first: virtual sittings of the House of Commons as a potential avenue for digital democratic accountability.