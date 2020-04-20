OTTAWA --

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking directly to Canadians Monday morning as the country already coping with the COVID-19 pandemic now grapples with news of a rising death toll in a violent crime spree in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau is expected to speak to the shooting that unfolded in Nova Scotia over the weekend, as a limited number of MPs from all parties return to the House of Commons to continue discussing the future of the legislative session.

At least 19 people, including a veteran RCMP officer have been killed, with police warning that the death toll could rise as the investigation unfurls the extent of the violent rampage across the province Saturday night and into Sunday.

Meanwhile, a smaller than usual number of MPs are set to be back on Parliament Hill on Monday after the weekend came and went without an all-party deal to adapt the House of Commons sitting in light of the national public health emergency.

The day’s proceedings get underway at 11 a.m. and on the agenda will be the Liberal government’s proposal to hold one in-person sitting a week on Wednesdays with limited staff and parliamentary services, and once the technology is in place, additional 90 minute virtual sittings each week for MPs to question the government.

Though, given the news of the mass shooting on the East Coast, expect time in the Chamber to also be used for parliamentarians to offer their condolences.

The flag on the Peace Tower is being flown at half-mast until further notice, in memory of the victims.

“The loss of life and the senseless violence has all Canadians reeling and grieving together and I want to send all our love and support to the people of Nova Scotia… I also want to acknowledge that given the safety measures we’re taking because of the COVID-19 crisis people will not be able to come together and mourn the usual way, making this horrible senseless violence and tragic event even more painful,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said, off the top of his Parliament Hill press conference Monday morning.

He said his party is in favour of the government’s proposed House of Commons sitting schedule because it is enough time to pass any urgent legislation in-person, while allowing more time to raise issues of their constituents and offer suggestions to the government to catch those falling through the cracks with a minimal health risk.

So far, the Conservatives remain opposed to the government’s proposal, despite all other opposition parties coming on-side, saying the role of an opposition in a crisis moment is essential and will lead to better policy outcomes for Canadians.

The Tories say they want more in-person time and that there is a way to do it while still respecting the public health guidelines like physical distancing, as evidenced by the two emergency sessions held to pass financial aid measures during the month that the House was adjourned to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Some committees are already meeting virtually, though connectivity issues remain a concern.

Trudeau and other leaders have indicated they believe the Conservative approach is irresponsible given they are asking as many Canadians as possible to stay home and adapt their work.

As of Monday morning there are 35,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, and 1,587 people have died.

With files from CTV News’ Meredith MacLeod