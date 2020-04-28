OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that so far, the public health measures Canadians are taking are working and “in many parts of the country, the curve has flattened.”

Federal health officials will release updated national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 in Canada today at 12 p.m. ET.

“Based on the best data available, this is an updated picture of where we think we are right now, where we think things will go from here,” Trudeau said.

Despite saying that the curve is flattening, a goal the entire country has been working towards, Trudeau said “we’re not out of the woods yet” with this public health emergency.

“How many new cases there are, how many losses we have to mourn, whether our hospitals can continue to cope, it all depends on us,” Trudeau said.

The new projections on the respiratory virus’ spread and potential death toll come just over two weeks after the first round of federal modelling released by Health Canada detailed the overall best- and worst-case scenarios, varying on the degree of actions taken by governments and Canadians.

That data showed that peak of cases in Canada may come in late spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer. Over the last few weeks, data continues to indicate that some provinces appear to be in their peaks or potentially even coming down the other side of their curve with few to no new cases being uncovered in some regions.

The federal projections and modelling released on April 9 had estimated that, under the current public health measures, up to 44,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead, though the range of deaths depend on the level of containment efforts.

The estimates may also shed further light on the question of “are we there yet?” as Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday. “Not quite… though we are getting closer all the time,” she said.

REOPENING GUIDELINES COMING 'SHORTLY'

With some provinces beginning to plan and execute their gradual loosening of restrictions, the updated national picture of the pandemic may help further inform the national guidelines Trudeau is working on with the premiers.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said those shared principles on restarting the economy will be released “shortly.”

“Let me be clear: these are not the specific measures when you can go back to work or school, when you can see your neighbours or extended family, or friends. This framework will lay out the things that need to happen before taking any next steps. Restarting our economy will be gradual and careful, and will be guided by science,” Trudeau said.

Noting some of the terms of reopening to expect, Trudeau said that controlling transmission will be key and there must be enough capacity to test and trace. He said to also expect a system where if someone around you tests positive, you will be notified quickly so you can isolate.

As well, certain workplaces will need additional protective equipment, and stronger restrictions will have to remain around vulnerable populations like those in long-term care homes.

Also on the docket today, Trudeau is scheduled to attend the first virtual meeting of the all-party special committee on COVID-19.

“Despite the challenges of this pandemic, our democratic institutions are innovating and finding ways to keep serving people,” Trudeau said.

As of Tuesday morning there are 49,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 2,766 people have died from the novel coronavirus to date.