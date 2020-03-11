TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both attended the same conference as a man who tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario Public Health officials have confirmed a positive case of the new coronavirus in a Sudbury, Ont. man in his 50s who was experiencing coughing and shortness of breath.

An ongoing public health investigation has revealed that the man attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto on March 2 and 3.

Health officials say the Sudbury hospital took all necessary precautions and the patient was discharged after testing and remains in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan has entered self-isolation after a doctor recommended he get tested for COVID-19 due to an illness he’s been suffering from.

O’Regan tweeted on Tuesday evening that he’s been dealing with “a persistent head cold for a few days” and that he decided to contact a doctor out of caution.

With files from CTV Northern Ontario’s Chelsea Papineau and CTVNews.ca’s Ben Cousins