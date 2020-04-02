OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to implore Canadians to stay home if they want to come out of the pandemic sooner rather than later, saying there are still too many people leaving their houses unnecessarily, to the detriment of front line workers.

Trudeau said the federal government will soon have more to say about federal projections on how long it’ll be before the country is back on track to some sense of normalcy, while reemphasizing the need for cross-Canada collaboration in advance of a call with the premiers.

Thursday marks the tail end of the third week of many Canadians staying home, watching the virus spread and wondering how long the public health measures to curtail the pandemic will be in place.

“You want to plan, you want to prepare for the worst, you want to know what to be hopeful about,” Trudeau said, addressing Canadians from Rideau Cottage, saying that there will be more light shed on how much worse the pandemic spread could get in Canada, but the outcomes will be impacted by people’s behaviours today.

Over the last few weeks, Trudeau has faced several questions about the time it’ll take before Canada comes out on the other side of the pandemic, and has yet to offer specifics on what internal projections are for the death rate due to this disease in Canada, despite the number of fatalities being something other countries have discussed publicly.

On Thursday, in advance of a call with provincial and territorial premiers, Trudeau also spoke to the need for a cohesive approach across the country in combating the virus.

Trudeau said on the agenda will be how to keep people safe and supported. It’s possible the possibility of enacting the federal Emergencies Act will be discussed, as a measure to ensure that nationwide approach, though the desire to take that sweeping approach has yet to be expressed publicly by most provincial leaders.

Trudeau had also indicated early in the week that the military was readying itself to join the federal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that, while the federal government had not yet received a formal request from a province or territory for the military’s intervention, they are ready to respond should they be asked to deploy.

There is another parliamentary recall on the horizon, as front line workers await the promise of mass orders of personal protective equipment and medical supplies, and laid off Canadians contemplate how to make ends meet while waiting on emergency financial assistance.

Trudeau said that 10 million masks have already been delivered and are now being doled out across the country, with a million more being tested. He also highlighted a new shipment of face masks from Canadian hockey outfitter Bauer.

On Thursday morning, the number of confirmed cases rose to 10,132 in Canada, with 127 people dead and another 1,683 people recovered from the virus.