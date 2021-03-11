OTTAWA -- Marking Canada’s national day of observance to commemorate those who have died due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says March 11, 2020 will be remembered as the day when life changed.

Delivering a speech in the House of Commons, Trudeau says while it’s been a "heartbreaking" year with much loss, Canadians have showed persistence, solidarity, and compassion.

"Every Canadian we lost to this virus will be remembered. Every shift done by a frontline nurse, every mask made by a Canadian worker will not be forgotten. We are stronger together, today, tomorrow and always," said Trudeau.

Thursday is also the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the novel coronavirus a pandemic. One hundred and eighteen million people have contracted COVID-19, and nearly three million people have died worldwide. Canada itself has reported more than 896,000 COVID-19 cases to date, with more than 22,000 related deaths.

So far, more than two million people in Canada have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

