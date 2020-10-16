TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shared a message to Canadian children to continue to do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19, even when it’s not always the easiest thing to do.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, almost all birthdays and milestones have been modified to some extent, meaning any plans for a large birthday bash with family and friends have been delayed.

“I know many of you had birthdays, milestones to celebrate during these past months that were really difficult and a lot less fun than usual. No families, no extended families, no parties, no friends. These are things that kids are struggling with in this time of COVID,” Trudeau said on Friday.

In his message, Trudeau shared that his own son, Xavier, will have to put a hold on celebrating his 13th birthday with a party this week as several parts of the country fight off the second wave of the virus.

“This weekend is my dad’s birthday but it’s also my son Xavier’s 13th birthday. Turning 13 is a big moment where you get to become a teenager and all the responsibilities that come with it, but it’s also a time where friends really matter and not having a party is tough. But as families, as Canadians, and as kids we need to keep doing our part,” he said.

The prime minister urged children to be prepared to continue to social distance and follow public health advice to protect one another.

“We’re there for you. Make sure you’re leaning on each other but know that we all need to do our part to keep people safe even when it’s our special day,” he said.

Another celebration that is coming up which has surely been on the minds of many kids is Halloween. On Tuesday​, Canada’s top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam said while indoor Halloween parties and gatherings aren’t recommended, children can still participate in trick-or-treating as long as they follow their local public health guidelines.