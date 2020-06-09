OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak to the various aid programs the federal government continues to offer Canadians whose economic stability has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as his government works to secure support for a new bill that would crack down on fraudulent claims for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The House of Commons has been recalled on Wednesday for an emergency session to pass what will be the fifth piece of COVID-19-prompted federal legislation. As part of the bill — which outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has called “omnibus” — the Liberals are looking to impose fines and jail time for those who fraudulently claimed or tried to claim CERB, in addition to putting in new language to prompt those who can go back to work to do so.

A copy of the draft legislation obtained by CTV News — which has yet to be tabled and is subject to change pending ongoing negotiations with the opposition parties — shows that the government wants to impose new enforcement mechanisms for those who knowingly make false or misleading benefit claims, as well to deter people from turning down work opportunities to stay on the federal assistance program.

If the bill passes as drafted, people would become ineligible for CERB if they fail to return to work when it is reasonable to do so and their employer has asked them back, or if they decline a reasonable job offer when they are able to work. It also proposes changes around the application periods that would allow people to claim CERB for a two-week period rather than the current four-week period, should they need to be off work because they are symptomatic or taking care of someone who may have COVID-19, for example.

The program offers $2,000 per month and was introduced in late March in an effort to help those who were out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cross-Canada shutdown it prompted. As of June 7, more than 8.4 million Canadians have applied for CERB, receiving a total of $44.6 billion.

These proposed changes come as the government is mulling how to evolve the program as the economy reopens and many businesses are able to bring their staff back into work. The initial hope was that once the 75 per cent wage subsidy program got off the ground, a large number of laid-off workers would be re-hired with the help of the subsidy, but so far take-up has been far below what was initially projected by Finance Canada.

The draft bill also includes proposed technical eligibility changes to the wage subsidy program; proposes to make the changes needed in order to implement promised one-time payments to eligible Canadians with disabilities; and would create a new bill to rectify the risk of Canadians being penalized for missing key deadlines in ongoing legal matters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP AGAINST PROPOSAL

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh came out Tuesday morning in strong opposition to the bill as it is currently drafted, saying that he’s opposed to penalizing or imprisoning vulnerable people who applied for CERB because they needed the help.

However, the bill’s language focuses on fraudsters who “knowingly” scam the system, and not those who may have double-dipped due to confusion between this program and Employment Insurance.

Singh tied his opposition to the ongoing conversation around the overrepresentation of people of colour in Canada’s criminal justice system, saying this is not the moment to be talking about new criminal justice measures.

“What I want to see is completely removing the penalty approach. The criminal approach, putting people in jail, giving people massive fines is not the right approach. There are far better tools, particularly in a pandemic that we should be using,” Singh said.

The NDP also wants to see the benefit program eligibility window extended to be available longer.