OTTAWA -- When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his Rideau Cottage address on Wednesday, it will be the 65th time he has held a morning press conference since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in mid-March.

Within days of the declaration, the PM was using the daily addresses to announce federal government plans to roll out massive social and financial assistance programs, and to issue the latest round of public health advice.

Now, with the first wave of the novel coronavirus appearing to be largely on the decline, and economic reopening underway, the focus appears to be beginning to shift from emergency triage to conversations about cracks the pandemic has exposed in various systems and institutions.

Another report on the reality inside long-term care homes — showing some of the same shortcomings as exposed in Ontario — in Quebec was released on Wednesday. The deadly respiratory virus has had an especially pronounced impact on seniors in Canada, prompting the military to be deployed to 30 homes across both provinces.

Questions still remain about whether the billions of dollars in financial assistance have been enough to keep businesses and industries afloat. More than 8 million unemployed Canadians continue to claim the $2,000 emergency response benefit, and others worry whether, when they return to work, they will have the protective gear needed to keep them safe.

So far, more than 86,000 people in Canada have tested positive, with nearly 35,000 of those still active cases.