OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will mark the beginning of most Canadians’ third week of life upturned by the COVID-19 pandemic, with another update from Rideau Cottage.

Additional details about the wage subsidy eligibility for small- and medium-sized businesses were promised to be released by Monday, after the Friday announcement of a major increase to the wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses, boosting it to 75 per cent.

Another major travel restriction is coming into effect at noon on Monday: Any Canadian traveller who shows COVID-19 symptoms will be banned from boarding any domestic flights or trains, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus between provinces and cities.

Stateside, late Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension on the national public health distancing guidelines through to April 30, as a new Nanos survey shows that 67 per cent of Canadians expect the health crisis to get worse in the next month here as well.

Canadian officials continue to work to negotiate with other countries to bring stranded Canadians home from international locations with varying degrees of lockdowns.

Monday was also set to be the day that Finance Minister Bill Morneau presented the 2020 federal budget, but that is no longer happening.

It remains unclear when the federal government will present an overall status update on the state of the Canadian economy, but last week the Parliamentary Budget Officer projected that the deficit could balloon to $112.7 billion for this coming fiscal year, in part because of the billions in stimulus and direct aid the government has earmarked, but also on account for reduced economic growth.

There will also be more spending coming, with Morneau recently mentioning the hospitality, airline and energy sectors as industries he’ll have more to say on “in the very near term.”

“In the coming days, what we want to do is give people a more full understanding of how the impacts will be mitigated to the best extent possible in this challenging time,” he said last week.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said this week’s infection trends will provide key insights into the efficacy of Canada-wide isolation measures so far in flattening the curve.

As of Monday morning there are 6,320 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, with the disease present in every province and territory, with the exception of Nunavut.