OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce plans to gradually reopen national parks and heritage sites in the coming weeks, with the implementation of new public health measures to protect visitors.

Ahead of a long weekend, Trudeau’s address from Rideau Cottage is also set to touch on new supports for fish harvesters, and discuss how veterans and Indigenous communities are being affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada’s more than 200 national parks, historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas have been closed since mid-March, when vehicle access was suspended and visitor centres shut down in an effort to avoid Canadians flocking to these locations.

In mid-April Parks Canada said there will be no camping or group activities at all national parks across the country until at least June 1.

Now, as slowly more and more aspects of life and business begin to reopen and emerge from stay-home orders as the novel coronavirus curve continues to flatten, it appears the federal government is ready to loosen up the prohibitions of visiting what are typically tourist hotspots.

With no indication of lessening international travel restrictions, the Canada-U.S. border looking likely to remain closed for at least another month, and hesitation in some provinces to welcome visitors from other regions of the country, a visit to a local national park may become a suggested alternative summer outing.