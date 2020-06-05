OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce new financial aid for Canadians with disabilities to help offset the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Canadians who are on the federal Canada Pension Plan Disability (CPPD) program have been watching the various announcements for students, seniors, and other targeted demographics and have been left wondering why they appeared to have fallen through the cracks.

The CPPD program is designed to provide partial income replacement to eligible CPP contributors who are under age 65 and have a serious disability.

For many already living on a low income, they are facing more expenses due to the pandemic, such as grocery delivery fees and prescription drug dispensing fees.