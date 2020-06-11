OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took his morning press conference on the road on Thursday, in a bid to once again tout the federal government’s wage subsidy program and the suite of other federal offerings businesses can access as the economic reopening continues across Canada.

Three months in to the COVID-19 pandemic the country is in the early stages of pivoting out of the emergency public health crisis phase where the top concern was slowing the virus’ spread enough to not overwhelm hospitals, and into the phase where the biggest preoccupation for many is how to return to work safely to stave off a second wave.

Trudeau visited a longstanding Ottawa awards and promotions company to highlight the wage subsidy program that the federal government set up as an incentive for employers to bring staff back on the payroll and help pivot their business model, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty. He also noted that the business—and many others—have leaned on the federal loan program and rent relief measures in order to keep their doors open.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and the lifeblood of our economy, so as we look to restart and get Canadians back on their feet, making sure small businesses have the support they need will be key,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said the federal government is partnering with private sector on a new initiative, called “POST Promise”—aka “people outside safely together”– which calls on businesses from boutiques to restaurants to commit to key public health measures in their reopening plans

“Together we can keep people safe and together we can give Canadians the confidence that’s needed to restart our economy,” Trudeau said. “That said, we know that there is still more to do.”

Trudeau said he will be talking to the premiers Thursday evening on their weekly call about what a safe economic recovery will require, citing funding for daycare, purchasing personal protective equipment, and covering paid sick leave as options the federal government is willing to pitch in on.

TRYING TO TOUT SUBSIDY

Offered as a 75 per cent subsidy on employees’ wages, the federal government has committed to keeping the program going through the summer but so far, the number of businesses applying has been under what was initially estimated, with more Canadians remaining on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit than budgeted for.

Over the last several weeks Trudeau has touted the program in an effort to see more of the millions of unemployed Canadians rehired.

The wage subsidy program is available to a range of businesses from small to large, as well as non-profit organizations that can demonstrate a significant revenue drop due to COVID-19. The subsidy would cover 75 per cent of the first $58,700 of an employee’s salary, providing up to $847 a week per employee.

As of June 8 there have been 209,370 unique applications for the subsidy that have been approved, with the federal government paying out $10.5 billion.

So far, the vast majority of the applications have been for subsidy amounts less than $100,000. An estimated 15,850 applications have come in seeking between $100,000 and $1 million in federal assistance, 670 employers are seeking between $1 million and $5 million in federal help, while 80 applicants are asking for more than $5 million in wage subsidies.