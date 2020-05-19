OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that the government is once again expanding the eligibility for emergency business loans, and has entered into new agreements to expand domestic production of emergency medical supplies needed in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The government has been offering companies government-guaranteed loans of up to $40,000 to cover the costs of keeping their enterprises afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, and now, with more businesses pushing towards reopening, the prime minister said additional types of businesses will now qualify.

“If you are the sole owner-operator of a business, if your business relies on contractors, or if you have a family-owned business and you pay employees though dividends, you will now qualify,” Trudeau said.

A month ago, the federal government expanded the eligibility criteria for the program, called the Canada Emergency Business Account. The program is targeted at small- and medium-sized businesses, and as expanded, companies who paid between $20,000 and $1.5 million in total payroll in 2019 are eligible to receive a loan.

If the business can repay the balance of the loan by the end of 2022, up to $10,000 will be forgiven.

After two days without a press conference in front of his residence, on Tuesday Trudeau resumed his regular updates on the COVID-19 situation in Canada and the measures the federal government is taking. He also provided an update on the push to procure medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Trudeau said, over the next few weeks, hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment will be delivered to provinces and territories, and Canada is expecting to receive an order of respirators from the United States.

During the last two months, the federal government has faced consistent questioning about a shortage of personal protective equipment including face masks, and new supports were given to Canadian manufacturers to pivot their production lines to making such gear, from ventilators and test kits to face shields and medical gowns.

He said, to-date, the federal government has entered into 15 contracts with Canadian companies that have re-tooled to provide equipment.

Across the country restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are continuing to ease, and in Ontario and British Columbia on Tuesday, businesses are slowly being allowed to reopen under new guidelines.