OTTAWA -- The federal government is designating March 11—the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic—a national day of observance to commemorate those who have died due to the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new day in a statement on Monday, saying it will also signify a reflection on the “significant impacts” all have felt due to COVID-19, from isolation and unemployment to losing time with friends and family.

“Early last year, our lives, and the lives of everyone around the world, were forever changed by the emergence of COVID-19,” Trudeau said. “Today – one year after the first known death of a Canadian to the disease – we now mourn the tragic loss of more than 22,000 parents, siblings, friends, and loved ones.”

The government is inviting Canadians to think this week about those who have died and the health-care and other essential workers who have been on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“During this crisis, Canadians have remained resilient. They have helped neighbours, given to organizations, put signs in their windows to support our health care workers, and lent a hand wherever possible,” read the statement.