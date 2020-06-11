OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking his morning press conference on the road today, in a bid to once again tout the federal government’s wage subsidy program.

Trudeau will be visiting a longstanding Ottawa awards and promotions company to highlight the wage subsidy program that the federal government set up as an incentive for employers to bring staff back on the payroll, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty.

Offered as a 75 per cent subsidy on employees’ wages, the federal government has committed to keeping the program going through the summer but so far, the number of businesses applying has been under what initially estimated, with more Canadians remaining on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit than budgeted for.

The wage subsidy program is available to a range of businesses from small to large, as well as non-profit organizations that can demonstrate a significant revenue drop due to COVID-19. The subsidy would cover 75 per cent of the first $58,700 of an employee’s salary, providing up to $847 a week per employee.

As of June 8 there have been 209,370 unique applications for the subsidy that have been approved, with the federal government paying out $10.5 billion.

So far, the vast majority of the applications have been for subsidy amounts less than $100,000. An estimated 15,850 applications have come in seeking between $100,000 and $1 million in federal assistance, 670 employers are seeking between $1 million and $5 million in federal help, while 80 applicants are asking for more than $5 million in wage subsidies.