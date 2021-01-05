OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is making changes to the $1,000 sickness benefit, closing a loophole to make sure anyone who travels for non-essential reasons will not be able to access it.

During his first Rideau Cottage address of 2021, Trudeau condemned those who travelled internationally over the holiday season.

“No one should be vacationing abroad right now,” Trudeau said, vowing more details soon about how the government will ensure those claiming this COVID-19 benefit are eligible.

First unveiled this summer, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CSRB) was designed to provide $500 per week for up to two weeks, for workers who are sick or must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19, or have underlying conditions that would make them more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

However, concerns have been raised about Canadians claiming this benefit to cover time off work while completing a 14-day mandatory self-isolation following their return to Canada.

“It is not intended for travellers who are quarantining when they return from holiday. This program was created to give people sick leave if they needed it and otherwise wouldn't have one from their employer. It’s not there to pay for someone's post-vacation quarantine,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau highlighted that Canadians who choose to conduct non-essential travel do so at their own risk, against federal guidance, and will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test before returning home.

“You need to take this seriously. Not following the rules could mean real consequences, including fines and prison time,” Trudeau said.

