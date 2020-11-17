OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hoping the latest COVID-19 aid bill –extending the federal wage subsidy and evolving the commercial rent subsidy program—gets a quick passage in the Senate, as calls continue for more federal support for businesses facing a new round of shutdowns.

Bill C-9 was fast-tracked through the House of Commons the first week of November, and the Senate is currently studying the bill, but still has several legislative stages to still make it through before it becomes law.

Trudeau said he hopes the Senate will pass the bill “shortly,” and noted that some of the business supports within the bill will be retroactive and include additional supports for businesses in regions where forced shutdowns have occurred recently.

“We know that this is extremely difficult on Canadians and on businesses, but the position of the federal government from the beginning has been to make the difficult decisions—by regional authorities, by provincial authorities, by local public health authorities—easier in knowing that businesses that have to close will get strong support,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s comments come on the heels of Toronto Mayor John Tory calling for the Senate to speed up its work.

“These businesses need help right now,” he said in a series of tweets. “We cannot afford any further delay.”

“I understand the role of the Senate and think its deliberations can often be useful in the cause of good public policy. But if ever there was a case for sitting late nights and weekends to get this emergency bill passed, this is it,” Tory said.

Should it pass, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has already flagged that a fix to a section of the bill will be needed to clarify the payment requirements for business owners before applying for the updated rent subsidy.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business has raised the issue with Senators as well, and it remains to be seen whether Senators opt to try to amend the bill in the upper chamber instead of waiting for a second bill to make the change. If the Senate amends the bill, it would have to go back to the House for another look.

In the interim, Freeland has told Senators that the government has communicated to the Canada Revenue Agency what the Liberals’ intent of the bill is and anticipates they’ll handle any of these rental applications with that in mind.

PM TO YOUTH: COVID COULD KILL YOU, TOO

During his press conference on Tuesday, the prime minister also sought to speak directly to young people about the reality of the role they can play in flattening the second wave of COVID-19.

Citing record-breaking COVID-19 cases, new shutdowns, and the threat of hospitals reaching capacity, Trudeau said everyone needs to double down to get the virus under control, but zeroed in with a message directly to young people.

“This virus may seem like a concern for your grandparents than for you, but even if you’re young and healthy, getting COVID-19 can be incredibly serious. It could leave you with heart and lung issues, or it could cost you your life.”

The prime minister said he isn’t saying this to scare people, but “because we need to be honest with ourselves about what we’re facing.”

He emphasized once again how people need to avoid gatherings, need to wear masks, and keep a physical distance from others not in their household.

Trudeau also encouraged those who do receive positive COVID-19 diagnoses to reach out virtually or by phone to loved ones, as he knows it can be a scary time.

“I remember how we felt after Sophie got her results back in March,” he said.

“There's uncertainty and anxiety, but pulling together and following public health guidelines will get us all through this,” he said.