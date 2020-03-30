OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that all small- and medium-sized businesses whose revenue has decreased by 30 per cent or more due to COVID-19 will be eligible for the 75 per cent wage subsidy promised, regardless of the number of employees they have.

This comes after Friday’s announcement of the major increase to the wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses, aimed at helping them keep employees on staff.

The wage subsidy is being back-dated to March 15, and is an increase to the initial commitment of a 10 per cent subsidy. It comes alongside a special emergency guaranteed business loan of up to $40,000, as well as a deferral of customs duties, HST and GST payments.

The announcement comes with a warning from Trudeau to businesses, not to misuse the program and if they can continue to pay their staff, to do so.

“Every dollar of this should go to workers,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s address from Rideau Cottage marks the beginning of most Canadians’ third week of life upturned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal cabinet ministers and health officials will provide additional details and next steps of the federal plan to combat the novel coronavirus following Trudeau’s remarks.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be accompanied by Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance.

It’s expected that Sajjan and Vance will have more to say about flood preparedness given the spring thaw has begun, as well as other ways the Canadian Armed Forces are planning to respond should they be called in, to aid in pandemic response efforts.

Another major travel restriction is coming into effect at noon on Monday: Any Canadian traveller who shows COVID-19 symptoms will be banned from boarding any domestic flights or trains, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus between provinces and cities.

Stateside, late Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension on the national public health distancing guidelines through to April 30, as a new Nanos survey shows that 67 per cent of Canadians expect the health crisis to get worse in the next month here as well.

Canadian officials continue to work to negotiate with other countries to bring stranded Canadians home from international locations with varying degrees of lockdowns.

Monday was also set to be the day that Finance Minister Bill Morneau presented the 2020 federal budget, but that is no longer happening.

It remains unclear when the federal government will present an overall status update on the state of the Canadian economy, but last week the Parliamentary Budget Officer projected that the deficit could balloon to $112.7 billion for this coming fiscal year, in part because of the billions in stimulus and direct aid the government has earmarked, but also on account for reduced economic growth.

There will also be more spending coming, with Morneau recently mentioning the hospitality, airline and energy sectors as industries he’ll have more to say on “in the very near term.”

“In the coming days, what we want to do is give people a more full understanding of how the impacts will be mitigated to the best extent possible in this challenging time,” he said last week.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said this week’s infection trends will provide key insights into the efficacy of Canada-wide isolation measures so far in flattening the curve.

As of Monday morning there are 6,320 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, with the disease present in every province and territory, with the exception of Nunavut.