TORONTO -- As communities around the world respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with various physical distancing measures, some creative thinkers are taking matters into their own hands.

While France has started to open schools and loosen restrictions on local travel, one pedestrian employed the use of a homemade physical distancing device to ensure a safe commute.

Spotted on the Champs Elysees, the woman sported a metre-long strip attached to her hat complete with a message to her fellow walkers: “This is a one-metre hat. Please respect distancing!”

People are finding innovative ways to keep a safe distance from others, and Canadians have been no exception. Last month, author and artist Daniel Rotsztain set out on the streets of Toronto’s busiest neighbourhoods with his own “social distancing machine.”

Made of plastic and rubber tubing, Rotsztain’s circular contraption proved how challenging it can be to stay two metres away from others in urban settings.