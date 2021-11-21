The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for children has arrived in Canada.

A UPS plane touched down in Hamilton at around 5:15 p.m. carrying thousands of pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Health Canada approved the modified shot for use in kids aged five to 11 on Friday, and the federal government immediately pledged to have a batch on Canadian soil 48 hours later.

Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi, who was on hand when the plane touched down, said Friday that 2.9 million doses were expected by the end of this week and would be enough to provide a first shot to every child in the newly approved age range.

Ottawa will now work to get the pediatric vaccine doses into the hands of the provinces and territories.

Many jurisdictions have begun accepting immunization appointments, but have not yet disclosed detailed plans for the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.